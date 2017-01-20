Capella Romana presents Festival on Arvo P rt

Capella Romana presents Festival on A...

The first-ever festival in North America dedicated to the music of Estonian Orthodox composer Arvo PA rt will take place February 5 - 12, 2017 in Portland, Oregon, presented by the Northwest's leading professional chamber choir, Cappella Romana. Arvo PA rt is the most performed living composer in the world.

