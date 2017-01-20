Capella Romana presents Festival on Arvo P rt
The first-ever festival in North America dedicated to the music of Estonian Orthodox composer Arvo PA rt will take place February 5 - 12, 2017 in Portland, Oregon, presented by the Northwest's leading professional chamber choir, Cappella Romana. Arvo PA rt is the most performed living composer in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|55 min
|truth
|668,056
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|16 hr
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|12
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC