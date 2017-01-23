Bl. Vincent Lewoniuk and his twelve companions

Roman martyrology: At Pratulin in Poland, Blessed Vincent Lewoniuk and twelve companions, martyrs, who for not having given in to the threats and blandishments of those who wanted them away from the Catholic Church and for refusing to hand over the keys their parish, were mortally wounded and killed. . Today we commemorate the Martyrs of Pratulin, as Blessed Vincent Lewoniuk and Companions .

