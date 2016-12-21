Bennett vows to pursue Ma'ale Adumim annexation in January
Jewish Home leader says plan to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jerusalem-area settlement to be presented in Knesset after Trump inauguration Education Minister and Jewish Home party leader Naftali Bennett delivers a statement to the press in response to the UN vote against Israeli settlements, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on December 25, 2016. Jewish Home party leader Naftali Bennett on Sunday vowed to push ahead with plans to introduce legislation this month that would extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jerusalem-area settlement of Ma'ale Adumim.
