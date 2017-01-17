Babies undergo 'cruel' baptisms by Orthodox Archbishop
Trump is joined by a stunning Melania at pre-inauguration dinner and jokes that if it rains today 'people will know it's my real hair' 'I'm going to have biggest pee of my whole life': Alec Baldwin brings his Trump impression to huge New York protest with a tasteless 'dirty dossier' joke about Donald urinating at the Russian consulate Pro-Trump bikers roar into Washington DC ready to form a 'WALL OF MEAT' to protect The Donald from protesters at his inauguration Malia Obama lands an internship with Lion producer Harvey Weinstein a year after her stint working with Lena Dunham on Girls Dance floor ready! Caitlyn Jenner attends inauguration eve dinner in a tassel dress amid rumors Trump has been encouraged to dance with her Anti-Trump protesters are pepper-sprayed by cops during violent clashes at 'Deploraball' party for Donald's supporters in Washington DC Trump savors his election ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|31 min
|Chuck
|667,847
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC