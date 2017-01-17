Babies undergo 'cruel' baptisms by Orthodox Archbishop

Trump is joined by a stunning Melania at pre-inauguration dinner and jokes that if it rains today 'people will know it's my real hair' 'I'm going to have biggest pee of my whole life': Alec Baldwin brings his Trump impression to huge New York protest with a tasteless 'dirty dossier' joke about Donald urinating at the Russian consulate Pro-Trump bikers roar into Washington DC ready to form a 'WALL OF MEAT' to protect The Donald from protesters at his inauguration Malia Obama lands an internship with Lion producer Harvey Weinstein a year after her stint working with Lena Dunham on Girls Dance floor ready! Caitlyn Jenner attends inauguration eve dinner in a tassel dress amid rumors Trump has been encouraged to dance with her Anti-Trump protesters are pepper-sprayed by cops during violent clashes at 'Deploraball' party for Donald's supporters in Washington DC Trump savors his election ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.