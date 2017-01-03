Armenian Orthodox Patriarch visits Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo
Armenian Orthodox Patriarch Aram I Keshishian visited the Forty Martyrs Cathedral, which is located in the Jedaideh district of old Aleppo, Saturday. Aram I was seen praying, singing and examining the damage done to the buildings, which were heavily damaged by the Syrian conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 min
|truth
|666,947
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|16 hr
|Zech
|2
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC