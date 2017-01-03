Armenian Orthodox Patriarch visits Fo...

Armenian Orthodox Patriarch visits Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo

Read more: Groong

Armenian Orthodox Patriarch Aram I Keshishian visited the Forty Martyrs Cathedral, which is located in the Jedaideh district of old Aleppo, Saturday. Aram I was seen praying, singing and examining the damage done to the buildings, which were heavily damaged by the Syrian conflict.

