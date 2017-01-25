Archbishop Iakovos: The Greek Orthodo...

Archbishop Iakovos: The Greek Orthodox Leader Who Marched With MLK

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Instapundit

On January 16, the American people, and those who believe in liberty and justice all across the world, again commemorated the life, legacy, and values of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the legendary leader of the civil rights movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 1 hr truth 668,441
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... 4 hr just a guy i knew 1
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US Jan 23 Useful Idiot POTUS 13
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Jan 8 Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan 3 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec '16 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,869 • Total comments across all topics: 278,256,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC