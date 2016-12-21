Aleppoa s Christian leaders pray for peace

The Maronite and Chaldean Catholic bishops of Aleppo joined the patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church on January 1 in praying for peace. The Catholic and Syriac Orthodox prelates, joined by a local evangelical leader, prayed at Mor Aphrem Cathedral in Aleppo for the release of the city's Greek and Syriac Orthodox bishops, who were abducted in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.