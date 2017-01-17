7 arrested in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh...

7 arrested in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh ultra-Orthodox draft protests

During a protest against the jailing of a Jewish seminary student who failed to comply with a national service recruitment order, Border Police officers arrest an ultra-Orthodox man , in Beit Shemesh January 17, 2017. during a protest against the jailing of a Jewish seminary student who failed to comply with a national service recruitment order.

