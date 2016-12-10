When is St Patrick's Day 2017? All yo...

When is St Patrick's Day 2017? All you need to know about St Patrick's Day in Newcastle

The annual celebration of all things Irish is fast approaching so allow us to put the 2017 St Patrick's Day date in your diary The annual celebration of the Emerald Isle which sees plenty of natives and non-Irish people party in style and sink a few pints of Guinness, is always a great night in Newcastle but do you know when it is? As well as being marked by lots of revellers it is also observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion , the Eastern Orthodox Church and Lutheran Church. The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland as well as celebrating the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.

