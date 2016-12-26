What's Christmas like for women escap...

What's Christmas like for women escaping domestic violence?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Metro

It's a long held tradition that it is bad luck to keep decorations up too long. But how long is too long? However, many people take down their decorations on the day of the Epiphany as they consider that to be the 12th night after Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 25 min Xmas Is Spiritual... 666,284
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Sat Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ... Dec 12 True Christian wi... 1
News Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15) Dec 5 VLADIMIR of KIEV 45
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC