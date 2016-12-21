Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer service
A day after Donald Trump is sworn in, he and his cabinet members plan to attend a prayer service at the cathedral ... Donald Trump's Inaugural weekend will include an interfaith prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral, a customary event but complicated this year by anger over the president-elect's rhetoric on Muslims, immigrants and others. The service was announced Wednesday by the presidential inaugural committee, which provided no details on the ceremony or participants.
