Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer service

A day after Donald Trump is sworn in, he and his cabinet members plan to attend a prayer service at the cathedral ... Donald Trump's Inaugural weekend will include an interfaith prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral, a customary event but complicated this year by anger over the president-elect's rhetoric on Muslims, immigrants and others. The service was announced Wednesday by the presidential inaugural committee, which provided no details on the ceremony or participants.

