Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer service
This Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015 file photo shows the nave of the Washington National Cathedral in Washington. A day after Donald Trump is sworn in, he and his cabinet members plan to attend a prayer service at the cathedral where "all faiths will be represented at his request," according to the Washington Episcopal bishop who oversees the cathedral.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|RCC-DarkAges Cult...
|666,250
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Thu
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
