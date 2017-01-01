The year that was 2016
16: TAIWAN Tsai Ing-wen of the main opposition party is voted the island's first female president in a landslide victory over the ruling Kuomintang, as voters reject closer China ties. 12: VATICAN In Cuba, Pope Francis meets Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill - the first such meeting between the heads of their two branches of the Church in nearly 1,000 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|24 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|666,531
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|28 min
|nobody
|12
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC