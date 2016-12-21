The UN Israel vote: Teaches much, cha...

The UN Israel vote: Teaches much, changes nothing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: American Thinker

The U.S. Jewish organization J Street applauded the move, saying the resolution advances the goal of a two-state solution, also a longtime U.S. objective. "This resolution conveys the overwhelming support of the international community, including Israel 's closest friends and allies, for the two-state solution, and their deep concern over the deteriorating status quo between Israelis and Palestinians and the lack of meaningful progress toward peace," the organization said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 26 min Gods r Delusions ... 666,267
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Sat Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Fri BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ... Dec 12 True Christian wi... 1
News Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15) Dec 5 VLADIMIR of KIEV 45
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC