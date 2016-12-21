The UN Israel vote: Teaches much, changes nothing
The U.S. Jewish organization J Street applauded the move, saying the resolution advances the goal of a two-state solution, also a longtime U.S. objective. "This resolution conveys the overwhelming support of the international community, including Israel 's closest friends and allies, for the two-state solution, and their deep concern over the deteriorating status quo between Israelis and Palestinians and the lack of meaningful progress toward peace," the organization said.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|26 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|666,267
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
