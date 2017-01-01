The Monster Who Gave Us 'Mother of God'

The Monster Who Gave Us 'Mother of God'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

Cyril was one of the most powerful theological figures of the early Christian church-but he also turned monks in bloodthirsty mobs when it suited his needs. On at least a weekly basis Roman Catholics around the world say the Ave Maria in which they petition Mary, the Mother of God to intercede with him on our behalf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 1 hr truth 666,543
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 2 hr nobody 14
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ... Dec 12 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,497,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC