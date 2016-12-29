Teaching the Tradition of Freedom to Israel's Ultra-Orthodox
Last week, I taught an intensive two-day seminar in Jerusalem on the tradition of modern freedom to male haredi or ultra-Orthodox, Jews. The students were particularly drawn to the challenge of reconciling the claims of individual liberty and democratic self-government with their exacting form of traditional Jewish belief and practice.
