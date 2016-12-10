Tarpon Springs hosts 2017 Epiphany on...

Tarpon Springs hosts 2017 Epiphany on Jan 6

11 hrs ago

The first observance of Epiphany in Tarpon Springs was celebrated in 1903. The annual event has continued and grown into an event attended by thousands, who come from places all around the world.

