Russian Orthodox Church sends Christmas message to Pope Francis, Protestant leaders
The chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate sent Christmas greetings to Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the leader of the Lutheran community in Germany, and other non-Orthodox Christian leaders. Wishing the Pope and the other Christian leaders "good health and God's gracious aid in your lofty ministry," Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk recalled the Incarnation and added: In our time when "troubles are enlarged" and the earth once more has been filled with "bloody crimes" , it is especially important for humanity to turn to its Saviour, for he alone has the power to grant consolation to suffering souls.
