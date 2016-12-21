Russian Factory Abandons Condom Plans After Orthodox Protests
A factory that hoped to manufacture condoms in a Russian village acclaimed for its Christian heritage will forgo the contraceptives production after protests by Orthodox activists, says its managing partner. Pavel Spichakov told local media on December 16 that the factory, owned by Bergus, will stick to making adhesive bandages and diapers , placating religious conservatives who had categorically opposed condom production.
