Religious leaders mark Hanukkah in Istanbul
Religious and political leaders have marked the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Istanbul's Ortakoy neighborhood, underlining the importance of the Jewish community for Turkey. "We've never had any problem with our Jewish siblings in Turkish soil, but crises may erupt between countries from time to time," Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak told journalists at the event in Esma Sultan, which was organized by Besiktas Municipality and the Turkish Jewish Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 min
|hojo
|666,281
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC