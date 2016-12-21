Religious leaders mark Hanukkah in Is...

Religious leaders mark Hanukkah in Istanbul

Read more: Turkish Daily News

Religious and political leaders have marked the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Istanbul's Ortakoy neighborhood, underlining the importance of the Jewish community for Turkey. "We've never had any problem with our Jewish siblings in Turkish soil, but crises may erupt between countries from time to time," Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak told journalists at the event in Esma Sultan, which was organized by Besiktas Municipality and the Turkish Jewish Community.

