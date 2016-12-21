Religious and secular people band tog...

Religious and secular people band together for Hanukka cheer

Read more: Jerusalem Post

A social project hopes to spread the light of understanding, acceptance and tolerance among Israel's patchwork of communities by bringing together religious and secular Jews over the Hanukka lights. The project spearheaded by The Hinam Center for Societal Tolerance involves dozens of families hosting people from around the country in their homes for nightly Hanukka ceremonies and celebrations.

