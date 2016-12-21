Palestinian Official 'Proud' of BDS-Supporting Jews
"I am so proud of the fact that many international activists from the BDS movement" - the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel - "are Jewish activists who themselves believe a this Israeli government policy is very dangerous to the future of their people as well," he said. Barghouti, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Central Council, made his comments at a PLO briefing for foreign correspondents at the Orthodox Club in the West Bank town of Beit Jala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|27 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|666,267
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC