Orthodox archbishop condemns dishonesty

Orthodox archbishop condemns dishonesty

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Presiding over the Christmas Liturgy at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral, Namungoona, the Metropolitan of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala and entire Uganda, His Eminence Archbishop Jonah Lwanga condemned the culture of dishonesty in the country. "The birth of Jesus should empower us to fight sin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 6 hr Bubblesss899 666,271
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Sat Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ... Dec 12 True Christian wi... 1
News Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15) Dec 5 VLADIMIR of KIEV 45
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,491 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,704

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC