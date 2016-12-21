Moldova's Politicized Church
The Moldovan Orthodox Church has been involved in the recent presidential election campaign. The Church actively supported Igor Dodon the pro-Russian candidate, Socialist party chairman, and eventual winner and spread falsehoods about the pro-EU candidate, Maia Sandu, the leader of the "Action and Solidarity" party.
