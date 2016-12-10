MKs warn: Shas Western Wall bill will...

MKs warn: Shas Western Wall bill will drive away American Jews

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Shas' proposal to criminalize non-Orthodox worship at the Western Wall will divide the Jewish People, MK Nachman Shai warned in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed by 30 lawmakers from the coalition and opposition. "American Jews are angry and so is their leadership," Shai said Thursday, calling the Shas proposal "poison."

