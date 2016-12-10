MKs warn: Shas Western Wall bill will drive away American Jews
Shas' proposal to criminalize non-Orthodox worship at the Western Wall will divide the Jewish People, MK Nachman Shai warned in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed by 30 lawmakers from the coalition and opposition. "American Jews are angry and so is their leadership," Shai said Thursday, calling the Shas proposal "poison."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|57 min
|kent
|666,434
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC