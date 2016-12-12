Liberman: Arrest those shaming ultra-Orthodox soldiers
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protest against the military draft in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, December 22, 2015. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberian on Friday called on law enforcement authorities to take a tougher stance against those involved in a campaign by ultra-Orthodox activists to name and shame members of the community who enlist in the army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|47 min
|Rosesz
|666,522
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|4 hr
|True Christian wi...
|11
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC