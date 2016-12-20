LETTER: All Israeli's are treated equally
It is often said that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. However, the chorus of critics within Israel and the increasing disillusionment towards it by many American Jews seriously challenges this conventional wisdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|RCC-DarkAges Cult...
|666,250
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Thu
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC