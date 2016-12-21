Jewish Renewal: Experimental or established movement?
A fairly recent approach to the religion focuses on making liturgy more accessible: 'We welcome you just as you are,' says ALEPH executive-director. A SHOFAR IS BLOWN as Torah scrolls are carried by members of Romemu's congregation in Manhattan's Upper West Side during High Holy Day services..
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|19 min
|truth
|666,356
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
