Jewish Renewal: Experimental or estab...

Jewish Renewal: Experimental or established movement?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Jerusalem Post

A fairly recent approach to the religion focuses on making liturgy more accessible: 'We welcome you just as you are,' says ALEPH executive-director. A SHOFAR IS BLOWN as Torah scrolls are carried by members of Romemu's congregation in Manhattan's Upper West Side during High Holy Day services..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 19 min truth 666,356
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ... Dec 12 True Christian wi... 1
News Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15) Dec 5 VLADIMIR of KIEV 45
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,025 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC