Is this Orthodox rabbi a feminist?
When word got out that Rabbi Simcha Krauss was coming to Los Angeles to teach a series of lessons on how to resolve the problem of agunot - women "chained" to their marriages because their husbands refuse to give them a get, or religious divorce - the Rabbinical Council of California sent a letter to the Orthodox community discouraging attendance. Signed by the president of the RCC, the letter called into doubt the legitimacy of the International Beit Din Krauss founded in 2014, in Riverdale, N.Y., calling the court's decisions on agunot "non-halachic" and "invalid."
