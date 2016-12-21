Iraqi Archbishop: - We Pray That President Trump Will Help Us. Without Help We Are Finished'
The Syriac Orthodox Archbishop of Mosul, Nicodemus Daoud Sharaf told Rep. Chris Smith this week that without President-elect Donald Trump's help, Christian families who have escaped ISIS in the Erbil area of the Kurdistan region "are finished." Smith traveled to Iraq this week to meet with the families and Christian leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|26 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|666,267
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC