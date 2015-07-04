Intermarriage Will Shape a New American Judaism
When Rabbi Seymour Rosenbloom, a retired rabbi from Elkins Park, Pennsylvania performed an intermarriage ceremony for his stepdaughter and her fiancA© in 2014, more than a glass got shattered at the end of the wedding ceremony. Rabbi Rosenbloom's membership in the Rabbinical Assembly, wound up in pieces as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|30 min
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|38 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|666,469
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC