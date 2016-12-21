Indian churches in Philadelphia celebrate Christmas
PHILADELPHIA: The Ecumenical Fellowship of Indian Churches in Philadelphia hosted their 30th annual Christmas programme on December 10. The event featured speakers from the religious community as well as guest speaker, Senator John Sabatina Jr, and performances by 16 participating churches and three dance academies.
