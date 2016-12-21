In Israel, an oily Hanukkah treat outlasts a health campaign

Israelis are finding a new campaign by their crusading health minister hard to swallow: in the name of proper nutrition, he has gone on the warpath against the nation's beloved Hanukkah tradition of gorging on sugar-laden, deep-fried, jam-filled doughnuts. As head of a powerful ultra-Orthodox political party, the bearded and black-coated Yaakov Litzman considers himself a guardian of Jewish traditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.