In Israel, an oily Hanukkah treat outlasts a health campaign
Israelis are finding a new campaign by their crusading health minister hard to swallow: in the name of proper nutrition, he has gone on the warpath against the nation's beloved Hanukkah tradition of gorging on sugar-laden, deep-fried, jam-filled doughnuts. As head of a powerful ultra-Orthodox political party, the bearded and black-coated Yaakov Litzman considers himself a guardian of Jewish traditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|27 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|666,267
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC