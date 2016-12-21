In Bethlehem, Christians joyous in Ma...

In Bethlehem, Christians joyous in Manger Square

18 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world together with local Christians gathered in the biblical town of Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas Eve in the traditional birthplace of Jesus, with spirits lifted by a slowdown in recent violence and by cool, clear weather. Priests lead a Christmas Eve Mass on Saturday in the Assyrian Orthodox church of Mart Shmoni in Bartella, Iraq.

