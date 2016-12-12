How the Soviets came to celebrate New...

How the Soviets came to celebrate New Years' Eve like Christmas - and why the Russians still do

Father Frost didn't drop presents off for Russian children on Dec. 25. And he won't on Orthodox Christmas , either. Instead, Ded Moroz and his lovely snow maiden assistant, Snegurochka, are attached to New Year's Eve, which in Russia is the new year and the secular bits of Christmas - like trees and presents - all rolled into one.

Chicago, IL

