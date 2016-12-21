Historic Greek Church in Istanbul to undergo restoration

Turkish Culture Minister Nabi AvcA attended an event on Dec. 23 that was organized to introduce a restoration project for the Vlahsaray Panayia Greek Orthodox Church to be conducted by the Association for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and a foundation set up for the historic church. AvcA attended the event at Private Fener Greek High School's Ceremony Hall and praised the work of the efforts of the two organizations for the restoration of the church, which is considered a sanctuary of great importance for the Greek community in Istanbul.

