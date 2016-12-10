Hanukkah celebrates Israel's victory ...

Hanukkah celebrates Israel's victory over tyrant

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, celebrates Israel's deliverance from the rule of the notorious tyrant Antiochus Epiphanes during the Maccabean War in 162 B.C. The revolt was a triumph of the smaller Jewish force over the Syrian-Greek, or Seleucid, empire led by Antiochus IV who wanted to wipe the Jewish culture, religion and the Torah from the face of the Earth.

