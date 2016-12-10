Greek Orthodox patriarch under fire for praising Israel's freedom of religion

PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi on Wednesday condemned Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos for praising Israel's freedom of worship, saying the cleric deliberately ignored "Israeli violations" on the issue. "We are seriously concerned by the statement of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, who praised Israel for being a 'democracy' that 'respects freedom of worship,'" Ashwari said in a statement sent to the media.

