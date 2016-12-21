Government to vote on NIS 1.2 billion in budget cuts across the board
The government is expected on Sunday to approve NIS 1.2 billion in budget cuts across the board to pay for the evacuation of Amona , keep the Israel Broadcasting Authority on air until the end of April 2017, and add over NIS 1 billion to education in the ultra-Orthodox sector. Ministers were informed of the impending vote only hours ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting and many were caught unaware by the hefty cuts to their ministries.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|RCC-DarkAges Cult...
|666,250
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Thu
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
