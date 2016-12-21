Government to vote on NIS 1.2 billion...

Government to vote on NIS 1.2 billion in budget cuts across the board

Sunday Dec 18

The government is expected on Sunday to approve NIS 1.2 billion in budget cuts across the board to pay for the evacuation of Amona , keep the Israel Broadcasting Authority on air until the end of April 2017, and add over NIS 1 billion to education in the ultra-Orthodox sector. Ministers were informed of the impending vote only hours ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting and many were caught unaware by the hefty cuts to their ministries.

