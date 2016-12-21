Failed diplomat Kurtzer attacks America's newest ambassador to Israel
A predictable pattern has emerged over the last several decades of U.S. Middle East policy. The State Department will urge the president to pursue its formula for bringing about peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|RCC-DarkAges Cult...
|666,250
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Thu
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC