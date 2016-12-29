December 29, 2016 - Diverse Faith Leaders Unite for Worship and...
This collaborative event will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 2:00pm at Holy Name Church in West Roxbury, MA. It will bring together hundreds of Catholic, Orthodox, Evangelical, Protestant Christians for the international Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archdiocese of Boston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|9 min
|RCC-NOTChristian ...
|666,478
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|3 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC