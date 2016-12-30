Correction: Iraq-Christmas Mass story
BARTELLA, Iraq - In a story Dec. 25 about Iraqis celebrating Christmas in a town retaken from the Islamic State group, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the Mass was celebrated at an Assyrian Orthodox church. It is a Syriac Orthodox church.
