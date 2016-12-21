Christian denominations in Syria celebrate Christmas

In St. George Syrian Orthodox Church in Damascus, a mass was held headed by Mar Ignatius Aphrem II Karim, Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church with the participation of Bishop Armash Nalbandian, Primate of the Armenian Church of Damascus. Patriarch Aphrem delivered the Christmas sermon in which he congratulated the Syrians on Aleppo's liberation from terrorism, considering that "this joy is marred by the absence of the bishops of Aleppo John Ibrahim and Boulos Yazigi, hoping and praying that they will return soon."

