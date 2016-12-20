Body of slain Russian ambassador sent home from Turkey

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Ankara: The remains of Russian envoy Andrey Karlov were sent back to Moscow from Turkey on Tuesday, a day after he was shot dead by an off-duty police officer in the Turkish capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.