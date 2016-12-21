Bethlehem: Five points about the holy city
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa , apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, leads a religious service during the Christmas Eve celebrations on December 24, 2016 at the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus Christ's birth, in the biblical West Bank town of Bethlehem. Crowds gathered in Bethlehem for Christmas Eve celebrations ahead of midnight mass at the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, with more visitors expected than in 2015 due to a drop in violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|27 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|666,267
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC