Armed with faith and kids, Haredi women set eyes on tech
Chana, 21, and Miriam, 20, were among the youngest of the 50 Orthodox female entrepreneurs who filled a bus last week for a pilgrimage to Israel's high-tech shrines in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, meeting their counterparts at Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Intel and more. Chana and Miriam, who preferred not to reveal their surnames, studied computer engineering at a Haredi college and are now working in a startup set up by Ruth Margalit, the ultra-Orthodox CEO of Bnei Brak-based I-rox, a software company that outsources services to firms.
