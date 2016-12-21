An Israeli PM in a Muslim country
Last week marked the first time an Israeli prime minister has undertaken a state visit to majority-Muslim Azerbaijan, the world's only nation to share borders with both Russia and Iran. Azerbaijan and Israel have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|RCC-DarkAges Cult...
|666,250
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Fri
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Thu
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia-Ukraine row over ancient prince (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|VLADIMIR of KIEV
|45
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC