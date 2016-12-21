AIPAC looks to push Congress on oppos...

AIPAC looks to push Congress on opposition to UN resolution

Read more: The Times of Israel

American Orthodox Jewish Rabbi Shmuley Boteach speaks on December 28, 2016 as people take part in a protest calling on the US to 'defund the UN' in the wake of the December 23 Israeli settlement vote in front of the UN Mission to the United Nations in New York. WASHINGTON - The powerful pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC is calling on people to pressure members of Congress to speak out against the US decision to allow a measure critical of Israeli settlement building to pass the United Nations Security Council last week.

Chicago, IL

