12 inspiring Jews who died in 2016

It's a fact of life: Scores of notable people pass away each year. But for some reason - whether it's the continued aging of the baby boomer generation, the increasingly loud echo chambers on social media of condolences, or maybe just the expansion of who constitutes a celebrity in our collective psyche - 2016 was marked with an unusually high number of high-profile deaths, including David Bowie, Prince and Muhammad Ali.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.