100 years after his death, Rasputin's legend endures

12 hrs ago

His life was wild, his death bestial: On December 30, 1916, the bearded holy man and confidant of the royal family, Grigori Rasputin, fell victim to a mysterious murder plot led by relatives of Tsar Nicholas II on a cold winter night in St Petersburg. "With his proximity to power and his prodigious lifestyle, he made many enemies," says historian Ivan Uspensky.

